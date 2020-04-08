Virtual Walk For Wishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Make-A-Wish Missouri is doing a virtual walk this year. The Virtual Centene Walk for Wishes presented by Emerson & Spectrum will take place on April 11. You’re invited to lace up your tennis shoes wherever you are and walk so local children can wish.

Walk around your neighborhood or pop in your headphones and run on the treadmill indoors, either way, you are granting local wishes one step at a time. Make-A-Wish wants their supporters to remain where they are to abide all heath guidelines.

Upload a photo or video to your social media using the hashtag #walkforwishesSTL and tag @MakeAWishMOKAN to show your support. Wear your favorite Walk for Wishes t-shirt from previous years or simply wear “Make-A-Wish” blue.

Please register online at walkforwishesSTL.com to help reach the goal of $1 million dollars. Your virtual support will help grant 100 wishes to local children who are facing overwhelming odds.

In addition, on August 16 at the Upper Muny Lot in Forest Park, a community celebration will be held.

Follow Make-A-Wish on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and visit the event page for updates. Show them what can happen when the stars align for a great cause.

Fox 2 / KPLR are proud sponsors of this event.