Retired Adm. Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, has rebuked President Donald Trump's threats to use the military on protesters, writing that "our fellow citizens are not the enemy, and must never become so."

"Even in the midst of the carnage we are witnessing, we must endeavor to see American cities and towns as our homes and our neighborhoods," Mullen wrote in an op-ed for The Atlantic published Tuesday. "They are not 'battle spaces' to be dominated, and must never become so."