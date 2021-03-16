Visit the Easter Bunny at Mid Rivers Mall starting Friday

Nursery children running across a field during their outdoor Easter egg hunt, they are wearing handmade hats and carrying baskets.

ST. LOUIS – The Easter Bunny is returning to Mid Rivers Mall Friday at 11:00 a.m.

Find the Easter Bunny at Center Court until April 3.

Visitors will sit six feet away while taking a photo. Visits are available Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be busy on Easter Sunday and won’t be available for pictures.

Visits are encouraged to be scheduled ahead of time. Click here to do so. Visitors can walk up if space is available.

Masks must be worn before and after the photo. Masks are allowed to be removed only for the picture.

Click here to learn more about a virtual Easter Bunny visit.