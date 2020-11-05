Visit the Sistine Chapel in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – It is a bucket list experience but now you can do it from the comfort of America’s Center ballroom. Part of the Vatican has been moved to the Midwest.

The Sistine Chapel experience is available in downtown St. Louis at the America’s Center Ballroom.

“Michelangelo didn’t want anyone to see this before it was done,” says Martin Biallas, CEO of Special Entertainment Events. “He lived on the scaffolding for five years and never left it. Most of them are eight or nine by eighteen feet. In order to reproduce this and make it feel like a fresco we had to search for fabrics, special print material.”

“This is art created in 1505 and we’re bringing in modern technology because there’s an app and you can download and point it at these frescos and listen to the description of the biblical scene being recreated by Michelangelo,” says Brian Hall, Chief Marketing Officer of Explore St. Louis.

Michelangelo spent five years creating his masterpiece on the Sistine Chapel ceiling.

Visitors can spend a socially distant afternoon taking pictures and taking in the enormity of the experience and soaking in the 1500s through the end of 2020.

Plus, patrons can help their own region during this pandemic.

“We’re bringing Rome to St. Louis and we hope to create a tourism opportunity for residents and visitors alike,” says Hall. “In creating that business opportunity this is in support of the jobs in St. Louis. We have decorators, ticket takers and personnel supporting this exhibit and that’s important when you take into consideration how hard hit the tourism business has been by this pandemic.”

“If you come here, you will see these frescos like no Pope has ever seen them before,” says Biallis. “Because, no Pope was ever up that close.”