Visitation for Charlie Gitto Sr. today in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Vistation is today and the funeral tomorrow or a beloved St. Louis restaurant owner. Charlie Gitto Senior. He passed away Saturday at the age of 87.

Vistiation runs from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm tonight at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary on Chippewa Street in south St. Louis.

Gitto’s funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association, or Backstoppers.