Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,042 deaths/ 24,629 cases IL: 7,063 deaths/ 148,452 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Visitation for Charlie Gitto Sr. today in south St. Louis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Vistation is today and the funeral tomorrow or a beloved St. Louis restaurant owner. Charlie Gitto Senior. He passed away Saturday at the age of 87.

Vistiation runs from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm tonight at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary on Chippewa Street in south St. Louis.

Gitto’s funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association, or Backstoppers.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News