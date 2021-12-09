Visitation today for fallen St. Louis County Officer Antonio Valentine

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Members of the St. Louis County Police Central Precinct will be saying farewell to one of their own Thursday at the visitation for fallen police officer Antonio Valentine.

He was driving an unmarked police vehicle on Wednesday, December 1 when a black sedan traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into it near Crete Drive and Chambers Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Moments before the crash, Drug Unit Detectives attempted to stop the sedan for an investigation.

Valentine was rushed to Barnes Jewish Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Another detective, who was in the vehicle with Valentine, was treated at the hospital and later released.

Police identified the driver of the other car as 33-year-old Alfred Mayes. He also died from his injuries in the crash. Investigators said Mayes was driving a stolen Jetta.

Valentine’s visitation will be at Austin Layne Mortuary. Members of the police department, other law enforcement, and the community can attend from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A vigil was held for him Saturday in north St. Louis at Beaumont High School where he went to school.

Valentine joined the police force in 2007 and was most recently assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement. He was also an Army veteran who served in Iraq. Valentine, 42, was a 14-year veteran of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Valentine leaves behind four children ranging in age from 10 to 22. BackStoppers said the fallen officer also fought in the ring during the 2010 Guns N Hoses fundraiser.

Funeral services will be held Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 9 a.m. Military honors and interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.