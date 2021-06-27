Voluntary Boil Advisory issued for part of Jefferson County, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Voluntary Boil Advisory has been issued for residents in Cedar Hill, Missouri who experienced low water pressure or had no water at all on Sunday morning, June 27th at approximately 7 a.m.

This Voluntary Boil Advisory has been issued by Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 due to a 6 inch water main break on Honeysuckle Drive.

Customers may call the office at 636-274-3125 if they have any questions.

Under the Voluntary Boil Advisory the following steps should be taken:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juice, all other food preparation and brushing teeth. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice form water that hasn’t been boiled. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.