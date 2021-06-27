Voluntary Boil Advisory issued for part of Jefferson County, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Voluntary Boil Advisory has been issued for residents in Cedar Hill, Missouri who experienced low water pressure or had no water at all on Sunday morning, June 27th at approximately 7 a.m.
This Voluntary Boil Advisory has been issued by Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 due to a 6 inch water main break on Honeysuckle Drive.
Customers may call the office at 636-274-3125 if they have any questions.
Under the Voluntary Boil Advisory the following steps should be taken:
- Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juice, all other food preparation and brushing teeth.
- Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice form water that hasn’t been boiled.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.