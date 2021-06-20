Voluntary Water Boil Advisory, Water Conservation Order Remain in Place as St. Peters’ Water System Recovers Following Power Outage

ST. PETERS, Mo. – The City of St. Peters voluntary water boil advisory and a water conservation order both remain in place for water customers while the city’s water system recovers from the power outages Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the City of St. Peters says that while power has been restored to a key part of the water system, water storage levels remain low as the water system pressure builds. They ask residents to limit the use of water until the water conservation order is lifted. Water storage levels will need to rebuild in order to provide appropriate levels of service to customers and emergency services.

The voluntary water boil advisory likely will be in place through Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021.

Updates will be posted online at www.stpetersmo.net.