ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The cruise industry will be looking for volunteer passengers as it prepares to resume sailing in the new year.

Ships will be required to do mock voyages as they test COVID-19 precautions at reduced capacity set by the CDC. They will also test evacuation, quarantine and isolation procedures if anyone gets sick on board.

Volunteer passengers will have to provide a doctor’s certification that they have no underlying conditions that put them at high risk for COVID-19.