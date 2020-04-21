Volunteer organizations gearing up to help residents and families once stay-at-home orders lifted

ST. LOUIS – April is National Volunteer Month when we celebrate the work that volunteers do year-round. Organizations across the country will recognize their volunteers for helping them achieve their missions.

The National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis is gearing up for kids with its annual back-to-school drive with the hopes the stay-at-home order will be lifted.

The organization will celebrate 125 years of service this year. Over the years, the organization has helped thousands of families in need. As the COVID-19 crisis continues, the NCJW St. Louis is asking for the public’s help to help families in need in the St. Louis area.

“We are hearing the need will be greater come this fall. So many kids, having being out of school for so long, getting them back in with all the right supplies and things they need to start the school year will be more important,” said Ellen Alper, CEO of the NCJW St. Louis.

The back-to-school store is an annual, one-day event that provides new clothing, shoes, school supplies and books and personal care items to thousands of undeserved children locally so they can be confident and prepared for their first day of school.

“We serve women, children and families. We do our back-to-school store, kids’ community closets, just to name a few,” said Jessica Duneman, NCJW St. Louis vice president of operations.

The NCJW St. Louis’ retail shop sells high-quality, new and gently used clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, and home goods at affordable prices for the entire family.

The proceeds from the resale shop stays local and directly help women, children, and families in the St. Louis area through the organization’s advocacy and community service programs.

While the stay at home orders remain in effect, they are asking the public to clean out those closets. To donate or find our more information about the organization, visit https://www.ncjwstl.org/