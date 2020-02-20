Volunteers busy prepping St. Louis for Mardi Gras weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Mardi Gras Foundation will be celebrating its 18th annual Mayor's Ball on Friday, February 21. The grand St. Louis City Hall is in the process of being transformed into a Mardi Gras sanctuary.

Volunteers came together to hang decorations and create a festive ambiance for all of the attendees.

"You know what the building looks like at 9 o'clock on a Monday morning. You don’t know what it looks like at 9 o'clock at night at the Mayor’s Ball," says Mack Bradley, Mardi Gras Foundation President.

The Soulard neighborhood has been hosting St. Louis Mardi Gras, since 1980. Proceeds from the Mayor's Ball are used to help fund community grants proposed by organizations from the area.

Community grants that were approved in the past have included the implementation of security cameras, historically appropriate lighting and fencing, and a reforestation project where over 170 trees were planted in the area.

"For the last 18 years, the night before the grand parade day is the Mayor’s Ball. We take the proceeds from that event and do the community grants in Soulard and Downtown," said Bradley.

New to the event this year is a networking component offered to young professionals. They will be able to network among themselves or with area leaders from a variety of fields with a wealth of experience and expertise.

Individuals can purchase a full-price ticket to the ball for $150 and have access to both the networking area and the ball or exclusively register for the networking event through the Mayor's Ball website.

All in all, the Mardi Gras Foundation is proud to bring events to St. Louis that connect the community and highlight all the city has to offer.

Bradley ended saying, "Great cities have great celebrations. So, St. Louis is a great city. What we’re doing is trying to do our little part to help it do some great celebrations so we can showcase what a great city it is. The Mayors Ball helps do that."

38.627003 -90.199404