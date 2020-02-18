Volunteers converge on Missouri Capitol calling for change in gun laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Groups advocating for changes to Missouri’s gun laws rallied at the Missouri Capitol on Tuesday. They focused their attention on proposed legislation that does not appear to have any traction in Jefferson City. They are calling on lawmakers to pass legislation that would keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.

“Lawmakers need to act now,” said Leslie Washington.

The group's Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action are part of Everytown for Gun Safety. The groups brought hundreds of volunteers to the Missouri Capitol to go door to door and let lawmakers know how they feel. They say gun-related deaths in Missouri are rising.

“There is nothing better than being able to sit face-to-face and talk about what it is that is important to you and your families and your communities,” said Moms Demand Action volunteer Scott Randolph.

There are federal laws prohibiting domestic abusers from being in possession of firearms but former St. Louis Police Chief Dan Isom believes passing similar state laws will help victims.

“It helps domestic violence victims have the courage to come forward but it also helps officers to remove guns out of the individuals’ hands who are dangerous and who could further victimize them,” Isom said.

