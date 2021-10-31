Volunteers needed to set up flags in honor of fallen Pontoon Beach police officer

COLLINSVILLE, Il. – As plans come together for the visitation and funeral of fallen officer Tyler Timmins, a call for volunteers is going out Sunday morning.

“The Flagman’s Mission” is looking for volunteers to help set up more than 2,000 flags in honor of the fallen officer.

Officer Timmins died Tuesday after being shot at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111. Illinois State Police investigators said Timmins approached a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect started shooting.

He was 36 years old and spent 14 years as a police officer.

The Flagman’s Mission Continues said volunteers should arrive at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois, at 1:00 p.m. today.

The organization asks that to bring work gloves and comfortable walking shoes. The organization also said it prefers volunteers 12 years and older.

The visitation will be from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, with a first responders’ walk-through beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will start at 11:00 a.m. The man accused of killing Timmins, 31-year-old Scott Hyden of Highland, Illinois, was arrested at the scene. He was charged the following day with two counts of first-degree murder.

Help is also needed to remove the flags on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center.