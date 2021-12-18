Volunteers Send 15,000 Cards to Seniors in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS – If you think writing 50 Christmas cards is a lot, try 15,000.

It’s a large undertaking – but well worth it to the volunteers who are trying to spread joy to the seniors living in skilled nursing facilities in the St. Louis area.

“It makes me feel, what if that were me? I think, what if it were me on the other side? I would have loved to have received a card.” Stella Ashcraft, a volunteer with the Ferguson Senior Center.

Ashcraft alone signed and sealed nearly 1,000 cards.

The holiday cards will be delivered to facilities in St. Louis city and St. Louis County.

The cards contain general holiday greetings, and let seniors know they’re being thought of this season, Marjorie Moore, Executive Director of Voyce, said. Voyce advocates for seniors who living in nursing facilities.

The campaign has already met its goal.

“We’ve reached 15,000. And now we’re going for our stretch goal. To get more cards out to folks,” Moore said. Moore said Voyce is still accepting cards and that they can be sent out this week.

The cards come at a time when seniors have been weighed down by the isolation from the pandemic. While restrictions have loosed, socialization has been difficult the past 18 months.

“Card writing is very important to remind residents that they are being thought of,” Teresa Sicking, Voyce Volunteer Ombudsman said.