Vote for the best Cherokee Street taco in lieu of Cinco de Mayo Festival

ST. LOUIS – The Cherokee Street Cinco de Mayo Festival is canceled for a second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But if you still want to celebrate at restaurants on Cherokee on Wednesday, you can. With this cancellation comes their ‘Taco de Oro Bracket’, where they invite taco lovers to visit the street throughout the month of May and vote on their favorite featured tacos at the street’s taquerias.
One taco will be the winner and receive the prized Golden Taco Trophy.
The first 100 voters will receive a coupon good for one complimentary Hornitos margarita at participating Cherokee Street establishments.
Voting opened Saturday, May 1.
QR codes that link directly to the voting site will be posted at each participating restaurant.
For more information, visit cincodemayostl.com.