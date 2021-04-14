Vote: Magic House and City Museum top USA Today’s list of 10 Best Children’s Museums

ST. LOUIS – There is still time to vote for the Magic House and the City Museum in USA Today’s 10 Best Children’s Museums.
The Magic House is currently in the two spot and the City Museum is sitting at number three.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is number one.
There are still 26 days left to vote.
Click here to vote.
The standings as of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 14 are below:
- Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
- The Magic House – St. Louis
- City Museum – St. Louis
- Children’s Museum of Houston
- Kohl Children’s Museum – Chicago
- Children’s Museum of Phoenix
- Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh
- Children’s Museum of Denver
- Museum of Discovery – Little Rock, Arkansas
- Creative Discovery Museum – Chattanooga, Tennessee