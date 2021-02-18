Vote on the name of the newest Saint Louis Zoo rockhopper penguin

ST. LOUIS – The newest southern rockhopper penguin at the Saint Louis Zoo needs a name!

She hatched from her egg at Penguin & Puffin Coast on December 11, 2020.

The zoo has given the public four names to vote on; Pebbles, Opal, Luna and Lumi.

The bird keepers selected Pebbles because the chick was so small that she looked like a pebble. They selected Opal because the gemstone fire opal is a similar color to an adult rockhopper’s orange beak and bright yellow eyebrows. They selected Luna because the rockhopper’s white bely and black back look similar to a crescent moon. Lastly, they selected Lumi, which is a Finnish word that means snow.

The new addition is the zoo’s first successful hatch of the species in 11 years.

Click here to vote on the name and read the full hatch story.