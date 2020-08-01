Voters can vote absentee in person through August 3rd

Voters who may way to avoid the line on election day can vote absentee in person at the St. Louis election board office at 300 N. Tucker.

The Board of Elections office will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The last day to vote absentee is August 3rd, but that must be done in person. You can no longer mail in your ballot.

Voters in St. Louis city will be deciding if Kim Gardner or Mary Pat Carl will be the democratic candidate for St. Louis circuit attorney in November.

Another big race is whether Sam Page will remain the democratic candidate for St. Louis county executive come November. He’s facing a primary challenge from Jaime Tolliver, Jake Zimmerman and Mark Mantovani. Voters across the state will be deciding if medicaid eligibility will be expanded. When voters head to the polls they will be asked to social distance.