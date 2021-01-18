Voting begins for St. Louis Mayor and many Aldermen Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Absentee voting begins for the March 2, 2021 non-partisan primary municipal election tomorrow. The races include the Mayor of St. Louis, Comptroller, and Alderman for several wards.

Proposition D passed in November. It changes the change the way some elected officials are chosen. Voters can now choose several candidates. Only the top two choices will face off in a general election. This would potentially eliminate a candidate’s party from consideration in the voting process.

You can vote absentee-in-person at the Board of Elections until March 1, 2021. Their hours are weekdays from 8:00 AM-5:00 PM. This means that you can go in person to request an absentee ballot and cast it during the same visit.

Absentee ballots will start being mailed out starting on January 19. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is February 17.

Board of Election Commissioners: 300 N. Tucker Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63101