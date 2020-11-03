Voting lines stay consistently long in St. Charles on Election Day

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles voting lines have been consistently long all day.

As of 4:00 p.m. Tuesday the wait time was about 1.5 hours and it has been ranging from a little over two hours to 1.5 all day.

The St. Charles Election Authority was the only place for COVID positive or quarantined people to vote curbside and their wait was about four hours.

In St. Louis County things seemed to be moving more smoothly. By the early afternoon wait times had dwindled. At 1:00 p.m. the voting line at Parkway North was about 40 deep. Down the road at the Maryland Heights Government Center the line only had 10 people.

