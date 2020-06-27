Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 982 deaths/ 19,421 cases IL: 6,810 deaths/ 139,434 cases.

Waffle House security guard shot overnight, police searching for suspect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Florissant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened overnight. The shooting occurred at the Waffle House located at 375 N. Hwy 67.  

Florissant police saw a disturbance on the parking lot of the Waffle House. Officers then saw a security guard for Waffle House suffering from gunshot wounds.  

The security guard was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The suspect is described as a male in his early to mid-20s. Estimated height between 5’6” and 5’9” weighing 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, black jogging pants and has a possible tattoo of the letters “BS” or “B$” on his left forearm.

This investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News