Waffle House security guard shot overnight, police searching for suspect

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Florissant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened overnight. The shooting occurred at the Waffle House located at 375 N. Hwy 67.

Florissant police saw a disturbance on the parking lot of the Waffle House. Officers then saw a security guard for Waffle House suffering from gunshot wounds.

The security guard was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The suspect is described as a male in his early to mid-20s. Estimated height between 5’6” and 5’9” weighing 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, black jogging pants and has a possible tattoo of the letters “BS” or “B$” on his left forearm.

This investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.