Waffle the rescue horse is expecting! Humane Society of Missouri launches live stream ahead of birth

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch announced one of their rescue miniature horses is expecting. They launched a live stream for the public ahead of her birth.

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch’s Waffle the Mini Horse is 10 years old. She was surrendered to the ranch in November 2020.

They say Waffle’s mane and tail were covered in burrs along with the other three minis in the group, including her colt, Toast. Waffle arrived at Longmeadow early in her pregnancy.

The daily livestream of Waffle can be viewed on Longmeadow Rescue Ranch’s webpage. Viewers can send well wishes to Waffle and her baby on Longmeadow’s Facebook page.

Longmeadow says Waffle won’t be adoptable until her foal is weaned, but there are plenty of other farm animals ready for a loving family.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is a haven for hundreds of abused and neglected horses, cows, goats, pigs, ducks, and other farm animals.

To find out more about Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, the animals available for adoption, the Barn Buddies program, or how to donate, visit longmeadowrescueranch.org.