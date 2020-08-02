Wainwright works on his ‘short game’ while self-isolating

ST. LOUIS – Veteran Cardinals pitcher, Adam Wainwright, has been showing off his golf skills on Twitter to keep himself busy while he and his teammates self-isolate inside of a Milwaukee hotel.

While he certainly can’t drive the ball anywhere, Wainwright’s short game is impressive.

The pitcher has posted five videos so far. Wainwright has even given fans a look at his play-by-play announcing skils.

Video #3… @DexterFowler and @MattCarp13 think it sounds like the game manager from Jurassic park pic.twitter.com/uE9gz02WM6 — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) August 2, 2020

The move to have all players and members of the travelling party self-isolate came Friday when two players tested positive for COVID-19. An additional player and three members of the travelling party tested positive Saturday.

The MLB said the Cardinals will play four games in Detroit against the Tigers from Tuesday to Thursday. Wednesday the teams will play a doubleheader.