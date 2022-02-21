Walgreens encourages teens to use art to voice their opinions for Expressions Challenge

ST. LOUIS — The Walgreens Expressions Challenge is encouraging high school students nationwide to use their creativity to share how they feel about what’s happening in the world.

The contest awards monetary prizes in three categories — including visual arts, video production, and spoken word.

Students between the ages of 13 and 18 can enter the contest by creating a video in one of the categories and then uploading it to the contest website.

Topics can include, but are not limited to:

Gender Identity

Social Media

Cyber Bullying

Self-Esteem

Dating + Relationships

Mental Health

Gun Violence

Drug Abuse

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

More than $20,000 in prizes are available to the winners. A total of 12 winners, four from each of the three categories, will each receive $2,000.

The deadline to submit an entry is before midnight on March 31. Winners will be selected and announced in May.

For the contest rules and additional information, visit: https://expressionschallenge.com/