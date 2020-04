Walgreens will offer drive-thru coronavirus testing at 15 locations in 7 states – including Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Illinois is one of seven states that will offer Abbott Laboratories’ new rapid response COVID-19 tests at Walgreens.

Deerfield-based Walgreens announced Tuesday that drive-thru testing will be available at 15 locations across Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois —which are expected to be activated beginning later this week. The Walgreens locations have not yet been finalized.

The new testing sites will utilize Abbott’s new ID NOW COVID-19 test, which delivers positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.

Federal officials will choose the locations based on areas identified as outbreak “hot spots.” Once they’re ready, they’ll test up to 3,000 people a day, and get results within five minutes.

Walgreens will dedicate temporary space outside of the stores, where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of the COVID-19 test.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet the criteria established by the CDC. Patients will need to pre-register in advance in order to schedule an appointment for testing.