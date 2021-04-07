Walk-in appointments available for FEMA COVID vaccination clinic

ST. LOUIS– The FEMA vaccination site is up and running at the America’s Center in downtown St. Louis and capable of offering up to 3,000 vaccines a day.
While it is recommended you register ahead of time, appointments can be made on-site. Here is what you need to know to get a vaccine at the FEMA event:
- Register on Missouri’s vaccine navigator website or call 877-435-841. Even if you have signed up with St. Louis City or St. Louis County you will need to use one of these two methods to make an appointment.
- Walk-up appointments can be made by registering on-site
- Open 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. 7-days a week through June 1
- Enter at Gate C off Broadway and Cole
- Free and easy parking is available