Walk-ins allowed at Dome mass COVID vaccine event after low turnout

ST. LOUIS–Wednesday was the first day for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s mass vaccination clinic at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. Turnout was lower than expected, prompting changes moving forward.

The goal is to give 3,000 shots a day for eight weeks for a total of roughly 168,000 doses. By noon Wednesday just 500 hundred shots had been given out, so FEMA will now allow walk-ins. An appointment is still recommended to save time once you arrive.

“We can do up to three thousand vaccinations a day and so because of that capacity we’re saying walk-ins are welcome, although you will save time if you sign up in advance on the state’s vaccine navigator website,” FEMA spokesman John Mills said. “But if you don’t want to go through that process for whatever reason just know that it may take a little bit more time maybe 15 minutes of registration time but you are welcome to come in if you did not register in advance.”

The Dome site will be open 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week for the next eight weeks.

If you don’t have internet access there’s a hotline you can call 1-877-435-84-11