Walk-ins welcome after low turn out for St. Louis mass vaccination events

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Despite more availability of COVID vaccine in the metro area, health officials say they are having a tough time getting people in for appointments.

There were efforts and preparations at the Dome at the America Center to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day equaling up to 168,000 total, but that was not the case when doors opened on Wednesday.

At this time all Missourians are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. People had an opportunity to sign up for the eight-week mass vaccination site in downtown St. Louis, but only about 700 people actually showed up to get the shots yesterday. One of the goals was to reach people in poverty areas and in those zip codes considered underserved in St. Louis and St. Louis County, but health officials say they’re seeing a low number of people sign up for the shots.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that despite the increase in vaccine availability the mass vaccination sites set up across the metro area have had trouble filling up all of the slots to use all of the doses they have. Health officials have had to head to social media and even invite people to move up for appointments because people are not signing up.

“We can do up to 3,000 vaccinations a day. Because of that capacity, we’re saying walk-ins are welcome. Although, you will save time if you sign up in advance on the state’s vaccine navigator website. If you don’t want to go through that process for whatever reason just know that it may take a little bit more time, maybe 15 minutes of registration. You are welcome to come in if you did not register in advance,” said John Mills.

The FEMA vaccination site will be open at the Dome from 8:00 am until 6:00 pm seven days a week for the next eight weeks. Register online here. If you don’t have internet access you can call the hotline at 1-877-435-8411.

