ST.LOUIS — Alzheimer’s disease can rob a person of their memories, their physical independence, and eventually their lives.

But you can raise money for research into new therapies and a cure. If your family is living with the disease, you can also find support and a break from the fight.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is this morning.

Registration is at eight am.

The Ceremony will begin at 9: 30 a.m.

The walk takes off at ten.

It’s happening at “St. Charles Community College.”

On 46-01 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peter.