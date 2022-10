ST. LOUIS — October is also domestic violence awareness month. This morning, another walk is to be held in honor of survivors.

This is the second annual walk sponsored by Diamond Diva Empowerment. This event features presentations from local and state politicians.

There are also resources from domestic violence agencies and survivor testimonies.

Diamond Diva Empowerment

National Domestic Violence Awareness

Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

Chroma Plaza

4041 Chouteau Ave,

Saint Louis, Mo 63110