Walk to raise suicide prevention awareness at Creve Coeur Lake Park

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, suicide was the tenth leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming the lives of over 47,500 people. In St. Louis, raising awareness is critical.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is holding its annual Out of the Darkness walk on Saturday.

Registration for the walk begins at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 12 p.m. and the event runs until 3:30 p.m.

The goal of the AFSP is to prevent suicide through research, advocacy, and education.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in 2019 there were nearly two and a half times as many suicides (47,511) in the United States as there were homicides (19,141).

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 34 and the 10th leading cause of death overall in the U.S.

The Missouri Institute of Mental Health says the state is ranked the 14th highest in the nation with a rate of 18.3. The national rate is 13.4

According to the CDC, suicide rates in the U.S. increased by 33% from 1999 to 2019.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The number is 1 800-273-8255.

It provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

For more information on Saturday’s walk, visit supporting.afsp.org.