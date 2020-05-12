Rapid delivery: Walmart rolls out new St. Louis grocery service

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Walmart is now offering two-hour or less delivery in the St. Louis area. The new service will let shoppers choose from 160,000 items that can be sent directly to their homes. These items include groceries, electronics, household items, toys and more.
Walmart started offering grocery delivery service for the area in 2018. The new rapid delivery service has been developed in the wake of the coronavirus. Ti has been implemented at over 1,000 stores in the last two weeks. It will be offered to another 1,000 stores in the coming weeks.
The service will cost $10 on top of the existing delivery charge. Walmart’s Delivery Unlimited customers’ will simply pay a $10 fee per Express Delivery. There is no markup on items. An item is priced the same as it is on the shelf.
Customers can access the service via walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart app.