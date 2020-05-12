Rapid delivery: Walmart rolls out new St. Louis grocery service

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Walmart is now offering two-hour or less delivery in the St. Louis area. The new service will let shoppers choose from 160,000 items that can be sent directly to their homes. These items include groceries, electronics, household items, toys and more.

Walmart started offering grocery delivery service for the area in 2018. The new rapid delivery service has been developed in the wake of the coronavirus. Ti has been implemented at over 1,000 stores in the last two weeks. It will be offered to another 1,000 stores in the coming weeks.

The service will cost $10 on top of the existing delivery charge. Walmart’s Delivery Unlimited customers’ will simply pay a $10 fee per Express Delivery. There is no markup on items. An item is priced the same as it is on the shelf.

Customers can access the service via walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart app.