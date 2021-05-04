Walmart and Sam’s Club offering walk-up COVID vaccinations

Megan Dewitt inoculates Alice Collins with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Walmart in the Austin neighborhood, of Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

ST. LOUIS – People can now receive a COVID vaccine at Walmart and Sam’s Club without having an appointment.

Walk-up vaccinations are available at the more than 5,100 pharmacy locations. There are 156 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Missouri.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” executive vice president of Health & Wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus said. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

The pharmacies are administering Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines. Patients don’t have to be a Sam’s Club member to receive a vaccination there.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.