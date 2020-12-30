Walmart apologizes after mistaken reply to Sen. Hawley’s Electoral College announcement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Always make sure you are sending your message to the right account. That is the difficult lesson one member of Walmart’s social media team is learning the hard way today.

Sen. Josh Hawley announced today that he will be objecting to next week’s congressional Electoral College certification process. He is the first GOP senator to back the effort by House conservatives. They have pledged to make a long-shot bid to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Walmart appears to have replied to the Senator with a now-deleted tweet saying, “Go ahead. Get your two-hour debate. #soreloser.”

Lawmakers will need to debate whether or not to uphold the objection. The objection is not expected to win majority support in either chamber.

Sen. Hawley responded with this quip, “Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business.”

Walmart says that a member of their social media team sent the tweet. They thought it was from their personal account.

“The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position.”

The exchange has gone viral with thousands of comments and replies.

Thanks ⁦@Walmart⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor? pic.twitter.com/oYJP4Cv2qE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 30, 2020