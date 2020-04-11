Walmart pharmacy worker tests positive for coronavirus, health department tracking down people potentially exposed

WARREN COUNTY, MO – The Warren County Health Department was informed Saturday, April 11 that a Walmart Pharmacy worker has tested positive for the COVID-019 virus. The worker is being treated as the health department and Walmart is working to contact individuals who had interacted with the worker.

If you visited the Warrenton MO Walmart on the following dates, you are asked to monitor your health for the next 14 days, especially for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath:

Wednesday, April 1st

Thursday, April 2nd

Friday, April 3rd

Sunday, April 5th

If you do develop the above symptoms, please isolate yourself from others and contact your health provider or call the Missouri Coronavirus Hotline at 877-435-8411.

Remember to use CDC guidelines in practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently, wear a mask when out in the public and follow ‘stay at home’ orders.