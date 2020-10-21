Walmart to nationally broadcast 2020 Top Rated by Kids Toy Awards on FOX

ST. LOUIS – DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor will be hosting Walmart’s first-ever 2020 Top Rated by Kids Toy Awards Show airing nationally this Sunday, Oct. 25 on FOX.

According to Jennifer Haile, a spokeswoman of Walmart, viewers are in for a fun-filled night that celebrates the top toys of the holiday season.

Haile says the show will also stream live on Walmart’s social channels including YouTube with co-hosts Collins Key, TikTok with co-hosts WeWearCute as well as Instagram and Facebook with co-host Laurie Hernandez.

The awards show will be benefitting the Salvation Army Angel Tree program which provides new clothing and toys to more than one million children in need each year.

The show will be airing at 3:30 p.m. CST.

To view toys on Walmart’s 2020 Top Rated By Kids List click here.