Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs in Missouri begin vaccinations Friday

ST. LOUIS– Several Walmarts and Sam’s Club locations in Missouri will begin accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments today. The appointments are based on the amount of vaccine the locations receive.

FOX2 heard from at least one viewer who said there were some openings at the Potosi Walmart.

When FOX2 checked several locations across Missouri there were no appointments available between February 12 and February 18.

You can try and schedule an appointment through Walmart or Sam’s Club. You can find a complete list of the Missouri locations here.

Vaccines also will be heading to 21 Health Mart independent pharmacies across Missouri in the near future.

The pharmacies will receive 18,000 doses a week in addition to the amount the state receives.