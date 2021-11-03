ST. LOUIS- The first of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days event starts Wednesday and will last until November 5.

There will be three Black Friday Deals for Days events throughout November. Each shopping event will begin online on Walmart.com and the same hot deals will continue in Walmart stores.

Walmart+ members get early access to deals from 3 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Top deals from the first event, starting online November 3 at 7 p.m. ET and continuing in stores November 5 at 5 a.m. include:

55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for only $228

LOL Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll for just $64

Keurig K-Compact for $35

Event 1 also features Walmart’s tire savings events, including Goodyear tires at $20 off with a free tire balance

You can also consider buying items online and picking them up in-store or by delivery.

Walmart customers are able to sign up for Walmart+ to obtain early access to Black Friday savings, plus all the other time-saving perks a Walmart+ membership offers including:

free shipping with no order minimum on items shipped by Walmart

free delivery from store

Rx for Less as well as mobile Scan and Go to make shopping even faster.

Walmart’s membership offering is $98 a year or $12.95 a month.