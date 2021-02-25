Walmart’s COVID vaccination clinic at Harris-Stowe starts today

ST. LOUIS – There will be a COVID vaccination clinic starting at Harris-Stowe State University Thursday.

The vaccination clinic is located at the Emerson Performance Center at 3026 Laclede Avenue and is made possible through Walmart.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine can make an appointment by calling 833-886-0023.

Insurance is not required and the vaccination is free. An appointment to receive the second dose of the vaccine will be made while at the first appointment.

The clinic will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. over the next several weeks.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Executive Vice President of Walmart Health & Wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus said. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”