Want to recycle your old tech? Best Buy will pick it up from your doorstep

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Do you need help recycling old technology? Best Buy is offering to pick it up from your house for free. The doorstep recycling program is available to the first 1,000 people in St. Louis who make an appointment starting today. The pick-up items include one large item like a TV and an unlimited number of small to medium-sized items like cameras and cables.

Best Buy is offering the unique program in celebration of Earth Month. There are 50 million tons of e-waste thrown out each year. They have helped people recycle two billion tons of technology since 2009. You can recycle or trade-in their old tech year-round at a Best Buy store or online.

Follow these steps to set-up your free doorstep recycling pick-up:

1. Set up your appointment here.

  • Click the “Add to Cart” button for doorstep recycling and use the promo code: STLOUISRECYCLING during the checkout process. Best Buy will adjust the price in your cart to $0.

2. Get your devices and appliances ready:

  • Check to see what items they are accepting – doorstep recycling is currently limited to one large item, such as a major appliance or any size TV and an unlimited number of medium/smaller items.
  • Best Buy’s recycler renders all data unrecoverable, but you can also delete your personal and identifiable data and wipe your own hard drive before coming in. Here’s how to do it.

3. Look for a confirmation email:

  • Prepare your items by making sure they are clean and fully disconnected prior to the date of your appointment.
  • Best Buy drivers will call you before your appointment to verify the pick-up.

