Want to watch 24 James Bond movies for $1,000?

(KXAN) — Not paying $1,007 seems like a missed opportunity — still, you could earn quite a few moneypennies just for watching the world’s most famous secret agent in all 24 of his big-screen adventures.

You have to do it in 30 days.

Website Nerd Bear is offering the $1,000 paycheck challenge in honor of the forthcoming 25th Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

Nerd Bear says the candidate should love the franchise, have attention to detail, have time to perform the task, and have an active social media following. In addition to the $1,000 check, the chosen candidate will receive a $100 Amazon gift card to rent the movies and a $50 AMC gift card to catch “No Time to Die,” scheduled to be released on September 30.

The 25th film was pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nerd Bear says the total runtime of the franchise is over 51 hours — and seven James Bonds. Applications will be accepted through noon on April 16. Click here to apply.

There are no bonus points for watching 1983’s “Never Say Never Again,” which isn’t recognized as canon, despite starring Sean Connery.

IN-DEPTH: The Strange History of ‘Never Say Never Again’

Due to long legal disputes over the novel’s film rights, the movie was not produced by Eon Productions, which has handled the majority of the series’ films.

