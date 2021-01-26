Want to work at the Gateway Arch Riverboats? Here is your chance

ST. LOUIS – Looking for a job?

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are looking to fill 30 positions for the upcoming season. They are looking for outgoing, customer-focused individuals ready to set sail on the Mississippi River!

Full-time, part-time and seasonal workers are being sought and include bartender, cashier, cruise coordinator, deckhand, captain, sales associate, server, cook, and even a staff photographer.

In-person job fairs will be held on Saturday, January 30, Tuesday, February 2, Saturday, February 6, and the last one will be held on Saturday, March 6, between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m and 4 p.m.

You will meet at the Becky Thatcher Riverboat which is on Lenore K Sullivan Boulevard at the base of the arch. Many of the positions are for applicants that are 16 or older.

