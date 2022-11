ILLINOIS — Illinois State Police are looking for a suspect that is accused of killing a man in East St. Louis in August 2022.

Jermany Rickman is charged in the shooting death of 30-year-old Demond Steward.

The police are still looking for Rickman. He also has a federal warrant out for his arrest.

Rickman has a warrant for violating his supervised release after pleading guilty to distributing meth.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1.866.371.8477 or visit stlrcs.org if you have any information.