Wanted: Pics shared to identify people jumping on St. Louis police car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking the public for help identifying the people caught on video partying on a police car last weekend. Anyone with information is urged to contact a 4th District Detective at 314-444-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

Police received many calls to break up a party at 2:30 am last Sunday in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. Around 100 people left the building and started gathering in the street.

More officers were called to disperse the crowd. That is when some of them jumped and stomped on the police car. Several people kicked the vehicle. The unbelievable incident was captured on video from many angles from onlookers and party-goers.

An “Officer in need of aid” call went out when one person opened the police cruiser’s passenger door. That brought even more police to the scene.

The crowd fled in multiple directions. Police say that shots were fired in the area after the incident.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say that the vehicle has “substantial” damage. Police are looking for the following people in connection to the property damage: