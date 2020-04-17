Warehouse fire rages for several hours in Sauget, Illinois

SAUGET, Ill. – Hours passed and a warehouse is still on fire in Sauget, Illinois.

It appears 5 bays of the warehouse is completely destroyed.

Having to smile through the pain is what Amber Scurlock and Anthony Simmons, owners of Pretzel Pretzel, are doing while watching $50,000 worth of their equipment go up in flames.

“There were no words,” Scurlock said. “I didn’t know what to say or what to think. The most important equipment we need to open out business, but that’s neither here nor there.”

The two had plans on opening a second location of their viral pretzel company; that now appears to be on hold.

“It was definitely emotional; got a little teary eyed,” Simmons said.

The raging inferno of a fire started a little after 2 p.m. Thursday in one section of the warehouse and quickly spread.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, but thick, black smoke could be seen for miles by Bommarito Automotive SkyFox as firefighters worked tirelessly to control it.

Fire departments from several communities assisted as spectators looked on.

Fred Garcia, owner of Garcia Restorations, says once he heard about the blaze, he dropped everything to get to the scene.

“We made it from Wood River to here in 10 minutes,” Garcia said.

Thankfully, Garcia saved all 20 classic cars inside, worth an estimated $10 million. He, along with several others, tipped their hats to the firefighters who quickly got the fire under control.

“These firemen were unbelievable,” Garcia said. “They came and cut the bay in half, built a firewall and stop the fire. Otherwise this would’ve all been gone by now.”

Tenants of this warehouse say building is as old as 1904 or 1905, so the fact that it’s still standing amazes them.

Now some are worried about those affected and getting them the help they may need during this time.