Very humid to start the week, tropical downpours soon to come

ST. LOUIS – Very warm and humid as we get rolling Monday morning and a little breezy at times. There will be more clouds around today than the past few days but only a slight chance for a spot storm this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 90s with a heat index several degrees warmer. A slow-moving weather system will lift up from the south tonight bringing scattered storms with tropical downpours likely at times.
The slow-moving system gets stuck over the region for a few days with continued rounds of thunderstorms through at least Wednesday. Several inches of rain is likely in many areas by the middle of the week.