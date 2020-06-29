Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 997 deaths/ 20,575 cases IL: 6,888 deaths/ 141,723 cases.
Very humid to start the week, tropical downpours soon to come

ST. LOUIS – Very warm and humid as we get rolling Monday morning and a little breezy at times.  There will be more clouds around today than the past few days but only a slight chance for a spot storm this afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the low 90s with a heat index several degrees warmer.  A slow-moving weather system will lift up from the south tonight bringing scattered storms with tropical downpours likely at times.  

The slow-moving system gets stuck over the region for a few days with continued rounds of thunderstorms through at least Wednesday.  Several inches of rain is likely in many areas by the middle of the week.

