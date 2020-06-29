Very humid to start the week, tropical downpours soon to come

ST. LOUIS – Very warm and humid as we get rolling Monday morning and a little breezy at times. There will be more clouds around today than the past few days but only a slight chance for a spot storm this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 90s with a heat index several degrees warmer. A slow-moving weather system will lift up from the south tonight bringing scattered storms with tropical downpours likely at times.

The slow-moving system gets stuck over the region for a few days with continued rounds of thunderstorms through at least Wednesday. Several inches of rain is likely in many areas by the middle of the week.

Here's a look at #forecast high #temperatures for #Monday, June 29. High's will be above average from the Plains into much of the Upper Midwest, along with parts of the East and Southeast. Highs will be below average from the northern Rockies into the Interior West and Southwest. pic.twitter.com/AYMhcRBs8C — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 28, 2020