Warm and muggy with spot storm chances ahead

ST. LOUIS – A new cold front moves into the region on Wednesday, but this one also stalls out over us. So storm chances roll on. Spot storms early then they redevelop this afternoon, especially south and east of St. Louis. Any of these storms have the potential to produce heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and hail. Still very warm and muggy with highs near 90.

Tonight, it looks like we get a brief break from the active weather. Partly cloudy, lows in the low 70s. Very warm and muggy again Thursday with scattered afternoon storms and highs near 90. More storm chances Friday, before we try to get in a couple dry but hot days for the weekend.

