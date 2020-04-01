Warm cup of kindness: Customers donate coffee to healthcare workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The community is rallying around those who are working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

And they’re doing it with a warm cup of coffee.

Customers at the acclaimed Sump Coffee on Jefferson Avenue in south St. Louis can purchase coffee for health care workers.

“Any donation you can spare will send a little warmth to our healthcare workers keeping us safe while support a small local business,” the business’ Instagram post reads.

Sump owner Scott Carey tells Fox 2 the response has been impressive.

“It’s been positive. Really surprising. People, they get to support the people on the front lines, which are the health care workers. They’re also doing something purposeful, and supporting us, a small business,” said Carey.

Sump is allowing customers to buy a single cup of coffee for someone, or a large order to feed several people.

Last week, Sump arranged for a big delivery to serve several workers at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

In recent days, deliveries have become more challenging because of greater safety restrictions at hospitals, Carey said. He said anyone at a hospital interested in ordering can contact him to make arrangements.

In the meantime, Carey himself is making adjustments to the restrictions placed on restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sump now takes online orders and provides curbside delivery.

But he is grateful to provide comfort to the doctors, nurses, and others working around the clock.

“You know, I think however people can express thank you to these people who are putting their lives at risk. They’re going to show up every day and do it. Trying to help out the community. I think it’s commendable.”