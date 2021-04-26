Warm weather will fade; several inches of rain expected later this week

ST. LOUIS– No severe weather on tap but today’s warm weather will fade and St. Louis should expect to see some heavy rain in the middle of the week.
Monday we can expect gusty winds and temperatures reaching the 80s. Tuesday, you can expect even warmer weather with temperatures into the mid 80s as clouds increase.
By Wednesday, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will build from the south. The storms are expected to bubble up before the temperatures are too warm. That will help prevent the storms from being severe.
Heavy rains are expected and it will come in several waves. The storms could last into early Thursday morning. Areas to the south can expect 2-4 inches. St. Louis metro area could see roughly 2 inches.