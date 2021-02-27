Warm weekend temperatures expected to pack outdoor activities in St. Louis region

ST. CHARLES, Co–The Falls Recreation Center in O’Fallon just reopened Tuesday after a week of snow and ice. As soon as the weather warms up, their manager said people take advantage of the sunshine and warmer temperatures. Its golf course is already booked Saturday, when temperatures are expected to reach the 60s.

“We expect to be jam-packed all weekend,” Falls Recreation Center Manager Denny Buckley said. “It’ll be pretty much packed the entire day, mini golf we’re probably going to see a little more families come out because it’s going to be a beautiful day on Saturday.”

Stephen Bunt said he has a tee time set for Sunday, but couldn’t wait to get out to practice “Got the clubs dusted off,” he said. “I took the day off a little early so I could come out here and take advantage of the weather and us golfers have been waiting quite a few weeks to get back out here after the snow.

Whether you plan to tee off or walk on a trail, many St. Louis area residents are just happy to soak up the vitamin D.

“We’ve been couped up for so long these last couple of weeks with the cold weather, so it really feels good to get out and get some fresh air,” Jennifer Hickman said as she walked in Wentzville’s Quail Ridge Park.

Others said these temperatures might signal the unofficial start of grilling season.

“We are going to barbeque some pork steaks tomorrow out in our backyard with our kids and just relax and enjoy the weather,” Wentzville Resident Cheri Norton said.

But others said it’s a good reminder that Missouri weather can change at the drop of a hat, and not to think spring quite yet.

“It might snow a foot again next week, we’re Missourians we know what to expect,” Wentzville resident Brian Norton said.