Warm weekend temperatures expected to pack outdoor activities in St. Louis region

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CHARLES, Co–The Falls Recreation Center in O’Fallon just reopened Tuesday after a week of snow and ice. As soon as the weather warms up, their manager said people take advantage of the sunshine and warmer temperatures. Its golf course is already booked Saturday, when temperatures are expected to reach the 60s.

“We expect to be jam-packed all weekend,” Falls Recreation Center Manager Denny Buckley said. “It’ll be pretty much packed the entire day, mini golf we’re probably going to see a little more families come out because it’s going to be a beautiful day on Saturday.”

Stephen Bunt said he has a tee time set for Sunday, but couldn’t wait to get out to practice “Got the clubs dusted off,” he said. “I took the day off a little early so I could come out here and take advantage of the weather and us golfers have been waiting quite a few weeks to get back out here after the snow.

Whether you plan to tee off or walk on a trail, many St. Louis area residents are just happy to soak up the vitamin D.

“We’ve been couped up for so long these last couple of weeks with the cold weather, so it really feels good to get out and get some fresh air,” Jennifer Hickman said as she walked in Wentzville’s Quail Ridge Park.

Others said these temperatures might signal the unofficial start of grilling season.

“We are going to barbeque some pork steaks tomorrow out in our backyard with our kids and just relax and enjoy the weather,” Wentzville Resident Cheri Norton said.

But others said it’s a good reminder that Missouri weather can change at the drop of a hat, and not to think spring quite yet.

“It might snow a foot again next week, we’re Missourians we know what to expect,” Wentzville resident Brian Norton said.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News